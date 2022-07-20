Top 10 richest TV actresses; Hina TOPs, Tejasswi joins list

Mumbai: Just like Bollywood, Indian television industry too is a place where stars are paid handsomely for their amazing work. Though there is a huge pay disparity, several actresses have still made it to the millionaires club. They have managed to raise their net worth by earning huge per episode with their stunning acting skills in various TV shows and big endorsement deals. Read on and check out who is the richest TV actress and also the list of top 10.

Hina Khan Tops The List

According to various online reports, telly world’s gorgeous diva Hina Khan, who has established herself as the bankable actresses, is the richest TV female star. Her whopping net worth stand at 52cr (approx.) She is followed by Jennifer Winget and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya.

Isn’t that pretty fancy? Well, check out the list of other rich actresses and their massive net worth which will surely leave you amazed!

Top 10 Richest TV Actresses In India And Their Net Worth