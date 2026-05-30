Hyderabad: Turkish dramas are no longer just about slow-burn romance and endless family fights. The newer wave of Turkish series is sharper, glossier and more global, mixing crime, revenge, elite family politics, medical drama, psychological thrillers and messy modern relationships.

For viewers looking for fresh titles, here are 10 recent Turkish dramas and series that deserve a spot on the watchlist.

1. Old Money / Enfes Bir Aksam

A polished Netflix drama set around Istanbul’s elite, Old Money brings together wealth, ego, romance and class clashes. Starring Engin Akyurek and Aslı Enver, the series is a strong pick for viewers who like luxury drama with emotional tension.

Where to watch: Netflix.

2. Kubra

Led by Cagatay Ulusoy, Kübra is for viewers who want something darker. The story follows a man who starts receiving mysterious messages that seem to predict the future, pulling him into a world of followers, enemies and dangerous power.

Where to watch: Netflix.

3. Asaf

Short, intense and binge-friendly, Asaf follows a father whose life spirals into organised crime while he tries to protect his son. It is one of the better options for viewers who prefer crime drama over traditional romance.

Where to watch: Netflix.

4. Thank You, Next / Kimler Geldi Kimler Gecti

A modern relationship drama starring Serenay Sarıkaya, this one is lighter, stylish and more urban. It explores dating, heartbreak and the chaos of moving on in today’s world.

Where to watch: Netflix.

5. Midnight at the Pera Palace

A historical fantasy drama set around a famous Istanbul hotel, the series follows a journalist who is pulled into the past and must stop a plot that could change modern Turkey.

Where to watch: Netflix.

6. Esref Ruya

One of the most talked-about recent Turkish dramas, Esref Ruya blends mafia, romance and emotional conflict. It follows Esref, who grows into a powerful underworld figure while still chasing the memory of a girl he once loved.

Where to watch: Official YouTube channel.

7. Uzak Sehir

This is classic Turkish drama territory: family secrets, grief, power and emotional pressure. The story follows Alya, who arrives from Canada with her late husband’s body and her young son, only to get trapped in his powerful family’s world.

Where to watch: Official YouTube channel.

8. Bahar

A strong women-led medical and family drama, Bahar follows a woman who gets a second chance at life after a major health scare and finally starts seeing the truth about her family and marriage.

Where to watch: Official YouTube channel.

9. Kral Kaybederse

A psychological family drama about ego, downfall and emotional damage, Kral Kaybederse is for viewers who enjoy messy relationships and character-driven chaos.

Where to watch: Official YouTube uploads.

10. Deha

A revenge drama built around a genius mind and a complicated father-son confrontation, Deha brings together intelligence, betrayal and family wounds.

Where to watch: Official YouTube channel