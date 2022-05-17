Top 12 highest paid contestants of Bigg Boss, Lock Upp & KKK

Mumbai: Indian reality show holds a separate fanbase. From Khatron Ke Khiladi to Bigg Boss, these shows have another level of craze among audience. Open your social media, you will see atleast one reality show or any contestant from it in the trending list. From the controversies to love angles, fans love everything about the reality shows.
As internet is buzzing with recently concluded Lock Upp season 1 and the most-awaited upcominh 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, let’s take a quick recap of a few highest paid celebrity contestants. From Sidharth Shukla, Tejasswi Prakash to Munawar Faruqui, below is the list of stars who took whopping among to take part in popular reality show like Bigg Boss and Lock Upp.
Highest Paid Reality Show Contestants
- Pamela Anderson — Bigg Boss 4 (Rs 2cr for three days)
- Khali — Bigg Boss 4 (Rs 50L per week)
- Sreesanth — Bigg Boss 12 (Rs 50L per week)
- Rimi Sen — Bigg Boss 9 (Rs 2 to 2.5cr for entire show)
- Tejasswi Prakash — Bigg Boss 15 (Rs 2.1cr for entire show)
- Karan Kundrra — Bigg Boss 15 (1.2cr for entire show)
- Munawar Faruqui — Lock Upp 1 (Rs 50L for entire show)
- Rahul Vaidya — Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (Rs 15L per week)
- Divyanka Tripathi — Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (Rs 10L per week)
- Karan Mehra — Bigg Boss 10 (Rs 1cr for entire show)
- Bani J — Bigg Boss 10 (Rs 1cr for entire season)
- Sidharth Shukla — Bigg Boss 14 (Rs 32L per week)