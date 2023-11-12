Top 12 must-watch Pakistani dramas on YouTube and OTT

Islamabad: Pakistani dramas have carved a niche in India too as they mostly have appealing and relatable stories. There are several actors in Urdu cinema who have now become popular across the globe after appearing in a hit and most-loved TV series.

Since ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ Indians too have got addicted to Pakistani dramas. As the Pakistani satellite channels are banned in India, people now watch these dramas on YouTube or other OTT platforms. In this write-up, we will tell you about the most popular Pakistani dramas of all time which are must-watch for Urdu cinema lovers and are available on YouTube or other OTT platforms.

Best Pakistani Dramas Of All Time

1. Meri Zaat Zarra-e-Benishan

If you are too emotional then we recommend you to watch this series with someone else as its appealing story and direction will surely make you cry. The TV series started in 2009 and has 20 episodes. Written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Babar Javed, this drama is still considered as a masterpiece among the true lovers of Pakistan.

It stars Faysal Quraishi, Samiya Mumtaz, Humayun Saeed, Samina Peerzada, Imran Abbas and Sarwat Gilani among others.

2. Zindagi Gulzar Hai

Directed by Sultana Siddiqui, the drama features Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in lead roles. The first episode was aired on the 24th of May 2013 but the drama is still among the most loved TV series of Pakistan. Kashaf, who is played by Sanam Saeed, faces a lot of class and gender bias but her life changes when she meets Zaroon (Fawad Khan) in college.

Do watch it, we are sure you will love it.

3. Humsafar

Directed by Sarmad Khoosat, Humsafar is a 2011 Pakistani drama based on the novel of the same name written by Farhat Ishtiaq. The OST of the drama ‘Woh Humsafar Tha’ sung by Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch is still among the most loved songs in Asia.

It stars Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Atiqa Odho and Naveen Waqar among others. It is available on YouTube.

4. Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai

The drama has a story of a love triangle between three cousins. The 7th Sky Entertainment’s drama is written by the one and only ‘ Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar’ and it features Imran Abbas, Ayeza Khan, Shahzad Sheikh, Kinza Hashmi an Sabreen Hisbani among others.

The series has 29 episodes and is both Imran Abbas and Ayeza Khan’s one of the best TV series.

5. Dillagi

The drama series features Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Saba Hameed and Imran Ashraf among others. Directed by renowned director Nadeem Baig, the drama is based on 25 episodes.

The drama has the most emotional and romantic dialogues one can search for.

6. Pyarey Afzal

The drama serial has the best combination of Pakistani’s top actor, director and writer. The ‘Pyarey Afzal’ has 37 episodes and is directed by Nadeem Baig and written by Khalil-Ur-Rehman Qamar. It features Hamza Abbasi and Ayeza Khan, Sana Javed, Saba Hameed and Fidous Jamal among others.

Afzal (Hamza Abbasi) is infatuated with Farah (Ayeza Khan) and writes love letters to himself, claiming they are from Farah. His life takes a turn when Farah hires him as her boyfriend to make her parents call off her wedding.

7. Mann Mayal

Manahil (Maya Ali) is in love with Salah-ul-Din (Hamza Abbasi) who also shares her feelings. However, when he falls for another woman, a heartbroken Manahil agrees to get engaged to Meekail (Gohar Rasheed). The love story of the drama series will make you cry as Maya Ali’s innocence and Hamza Abbasi’s loyalty is what make it the still-loved drama of Pakistan.

It has 33 episodes and is directed by Haseeb Hassan. The OST of the drama is sung by Quratulain Balouch.

8. Meray Pass Tum Ho

This is another masterpiece of Nadeem Baig and Khalil-Ur-Rehman Qamar. The drama has won several awards and is still popular in Pakistan. It features Humayun Saeed and Ayeza Khan in lead roles. You can watch it on YouTube and ZEE 5 for free.

9. Suno Chanda

The two cousins are forced to get married in the series due to their dying grandfather and how it turns into the best love story is a must-watch. The series is directed by Aehsun Talish.

It features Iqra Aziz, Farhan Saeed, Farhan Ally Agha, Mashal Khan and Nadia Afgan among others.

10. Tere Bin

Directed by Siraj-ul-Haque, the ‘Tere Bin’ drama is the most loved series of 2023 of the 7th Sky Entertainment. It stars Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi in the main roles. It is available on YouTube.

11. Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha

2023 has been the year of SRK in Bollywood and Wahaj Ali in Urdu showbiz. Mujhe Pyaar Huwa Tha is the Wahaj Ali ‘s another most loved drama series after Tere Bin this year. The OST of the drama ‘Kahani Suno’ is sung by Kaifi Khalil.



It features Wahaj Ali, Hania Aamir, Nauman Ijaz and Sabeena Syed among others. It has won many awards.

12. Sang-e-Mah

Based on the family living in the tribal area of Pakistan, the drama is directed by Saife Hasan. The drama won many awards this year.

It stars Atif Aslam, Kubra Khan, Hania Aamir, Nauman Ijaz and Omair Rana among others.

Apart from these twelve hit dramas, we suggest you watch Dile-e-Muztar, Alif, Yaar-e-Bewafa, Koi Chand Rakh, Parizaad, Alvida, Khuda Aur Mohabbat Part 1 and Part 3, Tum Kon Piya, Mera Naam Yousuf Hai, Ishq Ibadat, Dil-e-Momin, Raqs-e-Bismil, Maryam, Fitoor, Chupke Chupke, Ehd-e-Wafa, Baaghi, Aunn Zara, Gustakh Ishq, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, Kala Doriya, Udaari, Khaani, Aye Musht-e-Khaak among others.