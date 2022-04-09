Top 2 actresses of Tollywood, Samantha loses spot

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who made her debut with Gautham Menon’s Telugu romantic drama movie, Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010, is undoubtedly one of the biggest and top actresses of the South film industry having a huge and crazy fan following. She has impressed the audience and critics in films like Oh Baby, 96 and Majili among others.

However, according to latest buzz, it seems like Samantha has lost her top 1 position currently, as has no big film with any superstar in her kitty. Reportedly, Rashmika Mandanna and Pooja Hegde have surpassed Sam in the list.

Speaking about Rashmika, the actress is currently enjoying the success of Pushpa with Allu Arjun. She foraying in Bollywood with not one but two big films — Goodbye and Mission Majnu starring superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.

Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, has Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, Vijay’s Beast, Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Ranvir Singh’s Cirkus. Apart from this she also has Mahesh Babu’s film under Trivikram’s direction.

Coming back to Samantha, the actress has Yashodha, Shakuntalam, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and others. However, non of her upcoming projects have big stars. (It is also to be noted that she is set to make her Hollywood debut with Arrangements of Love, a Philip John directorial).

Considering the above analysis, not Samantha but Rashmika and Pooja are currently competing with each other to grab the top position.

What’s your take on this? Do share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.