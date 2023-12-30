Top 2 most awaited upcoming Pakistani dramas of 2024.

Mumbai: In a cross-cultural phenomenon, Pakistani dramas have transcended borders, capturing the hearts of viewers in India too. Amidst this wave of fascination, actor Wahaj Ali emerges as a standout figure, garnering an ever-growing fan base that spans both India and Pakistan. As the entertainment world witnesses this unique blend of cultural exchange, here is the latest update for the fans of India and Pakistan as Wahaj Ali will be seen opposite two biggest and most popular actresses of Pakistan. The most awaited Pakistani dramas!

Tere Bin 2

Wahaj Ali is currently seen in drama series ‘Mein’ opposite Ayeza Khan and his popular drama ‘Tere Bin’ which is equally loved in India and Pakistan will go on air with its second installment ‘Tere Bin 2’ soon. The drama produced under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment will feature Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali in the lead roles in the second part too. The announcement of the second installment was made by renowned director Abdullah Kadwani on Instagram on December 29.

Taking to Instagram, Kidwani wrote, ”Alhamdulillah the most awaited announcement of the year is finally here… Your all time favourite couple Yumna Zaidi & Wahaj Ali the one & only #Yumhaj with their unmatched on-screen chemistry are back with a bang in Tere Bin Season 2… Anticipate milestone achievements as 7th Sky Entertainment gears up for another captivating chapter only on Geo Entertainment… ”

He further added, ”Get ready for the magic to unfold as we plan to go on floor soon promising new standards in television excellence InshaALLAH…Heartfelt thanks to our fans & audience worldwide for their unwavering love and support. You are our lifeline and your continued affection fuels our journey. Keep pouring your love—it means the world to us. Love you all. Stay tuned for more updates…”

Sun Mere Dil

As Wahaj Ali has become the dreamboat in India and Pakistan after the release of Tere Bin, his fans are now loving all of his dramas. The actor has become the poster boy for 7th Sky Entertainment and is set to appear in the ‘Sun Mere Dil’ which is the production house’s upcoming big project.

The news of the ‘Sun Mere Dil’ was shared by director Abdullah Kadwani on his Instagram prior to the announcement of ‘Tere Bin2’ . The drama will feature Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali in lead roles. The chemistry of Wahaj and Maya will be the most anticipated one to watch next year as both the actors enjoy huge fan following.

Taking to Instagram, Kidwani wrote, ”Alhamdulillah we are excited to share the kickoff of 7th Sky Entertainment’s mega drama serial #SunMereDil featuring the charismatic Wahaj Ali and the stunning Maya Ali. Written by phenomenal Khalil ur Rehman Qamar directed by the brilliant Haseeb Hasan. Brace yourself for a riveting experience as we bring this captivating story to life. Lights, camera, action – it’s showtime! Stay tuned, only on Geo Entertainment….”

Fans of Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali and Yumna Zaidi consider it as the biggest treat from the 7th Sky Entertainment as the most versatile and talented actor from across the border will be seen in these two drama series. If you are too excited about these two dramas, do let us know in the comments box.