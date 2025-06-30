Mumbai: Aamir Khan is currently celebrating the box office success of his new film Sitaare Zameen Par, which has already crossed Rs. 100 crore in India. But in a recent candid chat with Lallantop, the superstar opened up about the tough times during his 2018 film Thugs of Hindostan—from casting issues to his own lack of excitement around the film’s release.

Top Actresses Said No to the Film

During the conversation, Aamir revealed that many leading ladies refused to sign Thugs of Hindostan. “Deepika said no, Alia was a no, and Shraddha also said no,” he shared. Finally, the role went to Fatima Sana Shaikh, who gave a solid screen test. However, the filmmakers—Aditya Chopra and director Vijay Krishna Acharya (Victor)—were hesitant to pair her with Aamir. The reason? Aamir had played her father in Dangal, and they feared the audience might not accept the romantic pairing.

Aamir Khan Disagrees With That Mindset

Aamir didn’t agree with that logic. “We’re just actors playing different roles. I’m not her father in real life, and we need to trust the audience’s maturity,” he said. He felt it was unfair to underestimate viewers based on past on-screen roles.

Earlier, on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Aamir admitted he was never fully satisfied with Thugs of Hindostan. “Even before the release, I wasn’t happy. I told Kiran (Rao) that I don’t feel this film will work,” he said. Despite its big budget and star cast, the film barely recovered costs, grossing around Rs. 335 crore on a Rs. 310 crore budget.

Aamir’s honest reflection shows that even the biggest stars face creative hurdles. His latest success, Sitaare Zameen Par, proves he’s bounced back stronger and continues to learn from the past.