Islamabad: Romance continues to rule Pakistani dramas, proving that the success of any project often hinges on the spark between its lead pair. Over the years, Lollywood has gifted fans unforgettable duos like Mahira Khan–Fawad Khan, Wahaj Ali–Yumna Zaidi, Hamza Ali Abbasi–Ayeza Khan, and many more who live rent-free in every drama lover’s heart.

Now, as we move toward 2026, the industry is gearing up to deliver fresh chemistry and unforgettable romance on screen. Here are the three most awaited pairings that have already created hype among fans.

Most Awaited On-Screen Pairings of 2026 in Pakistani Dramas

1. Maya Ali and Ahad Raza Mir

Pakistani drama fans are in for a treat as Maya Ali and Ahad Raza Mir share screen space for the first time in Ayee Jazba-e-Dil, directed by Farooq Rind. Maya recently shared BTS glimpses from the set, hinting at her character’s name and raising curiosity among viewers. The drama is set to air on Green Entertainment, and with this fresh pairing backed by a strong director, expectations are high for a compelling romantic story.

2. Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa

Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan (Instagram)

The dynamic duo Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa are making a comeback together after their hit film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad. This time, they are reuniting for Big Bang Entertainment’s first feature film, written and directed by Bilal Atif Khan. Featuring comedian Tabish Hashmi in a key role, the film is expected to go on floors soon and is already being eyed as one of Pakistan’s major cinematic releases of 2026. Fans are excited to witness Mahira and Fahad’s electrifying chemistry once again but bigger, bolder, and on the big screen.

3. Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali

It’s finally happening! Pakistani superstars Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali are pairing up for the much-talked-about drama Mitti De Bawey, and the internet can’t contain its excitement. Directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain (Khaie, Case No. 9), the project is currently being shot in Punjab, with Lahore and Multan schedules in place.

Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali (Instagram)

Wahaj has already begun filming, while Mahira is expected to join the set after wrapping promotions for Neelofar, her upcoming film with Fawad Khan. Written by the acclaimed Faiza Iftikhar, Mitti De Bawey promises heartfelt storytelling, layered characters and what could become one of the most iconic pairings in Pakistani television history.

With strong scripts, powerful creators and fresh pairings, Pakistani screens are gearing up to deliver a whole new wave of unforgettable romances. If these projects live up to the hype, 2026 may just be the year of the most memorable on-screen chemistry we’ve seen in years.