Top 3 places in Hyderabad to satisfy your Mac and Cheese craving

Google has released its 2024 Year in Search report and Mac and Cheese ranked 3rd in the most searched food trends of the year. The dish captured the attention of food lovers worldwide after a viral recipe by TikTok creator Tini took the internet by storm. The modification to ingredients helped Tini’s recipe become the ultimate obsession, garnering millions of views.

Its viral fame has inspired countless foodies to experiment with variations, but if you are in Hyderabad and craving the ultimate Mac and Cheese experience, look no further. The city is home to some of the best spots where you can enjoy this cheesy delight without having to worry about recreating the viral recipe.

Siasat.com brings you the top three restaurants in Hyderabad serving up the best Mac and Cheese for your indulgence.

Best places for Mac and Cheese in Hyderabad

1. Cravery Cafe

It will be fair to say that Cravery Cafe is the undisputed leader when it comes to serving Mac and Cheese in Hyderabad. Offering a range of irresistible flavors like Peri Peri, Creamy Pesto, and Herb & Chilli, it is priced at Rs. 475. This Mac and Cheese is as gooey and indulgent as it gets with the creamy sauce generously enveloping each piece of the perfectly cookes pasta. The best part? It delivers an Instagrammable cheese pull that will have your followers drooling.

Where? Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills

2. PS Cheese Cafe

PS Cheese Cafe offers an elevated take on Mac and Cheese, featuring a luxurious blend of cream cheese sauce, cheddar, parmesan, and pizza cheese. This combination delivers a creamy, cheesy goodness that is both rich and satisfying. The cafe is famous for its in-house artisanal cheeses and that expertise reflects in the dish. Priced at Rs. 580, it is an ideal treat for those looking to savor gourmet Mac and Cheese.

Where? Kavuri Hills Road, Madhapur

3. Funnel Hill Creamery

Funnel Hill Creamery completes the list with its unique take on Mac and Cheese, offering two distinct options to suit your cravings. The Old School option is priced at Rs. 369 and brings a delicious Indian twist to the classic recipe. For those looking for something heartier, Buffalo Mac and Cheese is a must try. Priced at Rs. 389, the dish is topped with crispy fried chicken, tangy buffalo sauce, and a perfectly fried egg.

Where? Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills

What is your go-to spot to fulfill Mac and Cheese cravings? Comment below.