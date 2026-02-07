Mumbai: The year 2026 has begun with a wave of reality show announcements, leaving Indian television audiences spoilt for choice. From high-octane stunt shows to dramatic lock-up formats and mind games, entertainment channels are rolling out major projects one after another.

After The 50 kickstarted on Colors TV with 50 popular contestants and Ektaa Kapoor announced Lock Upp 2, fans were in for another surprise when Colors officially confirmed Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 on Friday night. With these announcements, reality show lovers have plenty to look forward to.

Here are the top three upcoming reality shows on Indian television:

1. Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

The makers have confirmed the return of Khatron Ke Khiladi with its fifteenth season after a two-year break. Hosted once again by Rohit Shetty, the stunt-based reality show will air on Colors TV and stream on JioHotstar. Shooting is expected to begin in April or May, and the show is likely to premiere in July. The announcement was made through an AI-generated promo that hinted at the show’s larger-than-life comeback.

2. Lock Upp 2

Following the success of its first season, Lock Upp 2 is set to return with a refreshed format. This time, the reality show will stream exclusively on Netflix India, moving away from ALTBalaji and MX Player. The announcement was made on February 3, 2026, during Netflix’s “Next on Netflix” event in Mumbai. While Kangana Ranaut hosted Season 1, her return for the second season has not yet been officially confirmed. The first season, aired in 2022, was won by Munawar Faruqui.

Get ready to lock in, Netflix is getting a reality check 🔥

Watch Lock Upp, coming soon, only on Netflix!#LockUpp#LockUppOnNetflix#NextOnNetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/xNatWORbZ4 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 3, 2026

3. Traitors 2

The Traitors is also gearing up for its second season. The show will stream on Amazon Prime Video, with casting and preparations already underway. Season 1, filmed at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan, saw Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther emerge as joint winners. Karan Johar, who hosted the first season, is set to return as host for Season 2 as well.

With action, drama and mind games on the way, 2026 is shaping up to be a big year for reality television.

