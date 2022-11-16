Top 4 most trending contestants of Bigg Boss 16

Mumbai: Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16 is currently in its second month. With each passing day, the show is getting more and more interesting as makers are trying to make the competition fierce. Ugly fights, dramatic moves and several other things are making the house a ‘Circus’ in the literal sense.

After three eliminations, contestants who are left in the battle are — Priyanka Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Abdu Rozik, Gautam Vig, Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma and Sajid Khan. Gori, Manya and Sreejita got evicted from Bigg Boss 16 in the past weeks.

Top Contestants Of Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 is just in week 7 and it seems like the audience already has their top favourite contestants. Not everyone is managing to entertain the audience and only a few are emerging as ‘shining stars of BB 16’. Considering social media buzz, trends, engagements, polls and several other factors, 4 contestants whom we can put in the list of ‘Most Popular BB 16 Participants’ are —

Abdu Rozik

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Shiv Thakare

Ankit Gupta

It seems the audience is in love with the gameplay of these contestants. In fact, they are among the most hyped and most trended contestants on social media. Fans are even loving Priyanka and Ankit Gupta’s chemistry and their love angle. So, it is very much likely that makers might keep ‘PriyAnkit‘ till the last of the show’s TRP.

What’s your take on the above list? Who is your favourite contestant in Bigg Boss 16? Comment below.