Top 5 actresses of Tollywood, Rashmika Mandanna loses spot

Mumbai: Several female stars have created a special for themselves in the Indian film industry. Not just their powerful acting skills, but also their charming beauty, amazing fashion sense and strong personalities have won millions of hearts. Tollywood divas are no exception.

They are just leaving no stone unturned to spread their magic not only in south but all over India. Samantha, Rashmika Mandanna, Sai Pallavi, Pooja Hegde, Shruti Haasan and others have climbed their way into the hearts of the millions effortlessly.

Ormax Media released a latest list of ‘Most Popular Female Telugu Film Stars’ for the month of July, considering various factors including their social media popularity, upcoming projects, buzz among fans and others.

Rashmika Mandanna Out Of Top 5

Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has topped the list followed by Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde. However, what caught our attention is ‘National Crush’ Rashmika Mandanna’s absence in top 5. She failed to grab her position in top 5 despite of having several interesting movies in her kitty including her Bollywood debut with not one film but three projects — Goodbye and Mission Majnu starring superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.

And if we speak about the Instagram, Rashmika Mandanna is the highest followed Tollywood actress with 32.7 millions of followers. She is followed by Samantha and Kajal.

Talking about Samantha, who managed to prove as No.1 heroine, too has a set of good projects in her pipeline. She is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Arrangements of Love, a Philip John directorial).

Top 10 Most Popular Female Stars [Tollywood]

Samantha

Kajal Aggarwal

Pooja Hegde

Sai Pallavi

Anushka Shetty

Keerthy Suresh

Tamannaah

Rashmika Mandanna

Krithi Shetty

Rashi Khanna

What’s your take on the above list? Comment below.