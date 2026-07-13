Mumbai: Social media influencers are no longer just promoting beauty products for free samples or gift hampers. Some of India’s biggest digital creators are reportedly charging several lakhs for a single branded Instagram collaboration.

A rate card circulating online has revealed the alleged fees charged by five popular beauty, fashion and lifestyle influencers. While the creators have not publicly confirmed these amounts, the figures offer a glimpse into how lucrative the influencer marketing industry has become.

1. Komal Pandey: Up to Rs 22 lakh

Komal Pandey reportedly charges up to Rs 22 lakh for one Instagram collaboration, making her the highest-paid creator on the circulating list.

Known for her bold fashion experiments, styling videos and dramatic visual presentation, Komal has worked with several major fashion and beauty brands. Her content often resembles professionally produced fashion campaigns, helping her establish herself as one of India’s most recognisable digital fashion creators.

2. Ankush Bahuguna: Up to Rs 10 lakh

Ankush Bahuguna is reportedly charging as much as Rs 10 lakh for a brand collaboration.

He initially became popular through comedy and relatable lifestyle content before building a strong presence in the beauty space. His makeup videos and conversations around men wearing makeup have helped him create a distinct identity within India’s beauty influencer community.

3. Rida Tharana: Up to Rs 8 lakh

Rida Tharana reportedly commands around Rs 8 lakh for a sponsored Instagram post.

The content creator is known for her fashion, beauty and lifestyle content, along with videos discussing confidence, relationships and personal experiences. Her direct communication style and strong connection with younger audiences have made her a popular choice for brands targeting Gen Z consumers.

4. Nagma Mirajkar: Rs 7.5 lakh

Nagma Mirajkar reportedly charges approximately Rs 7.5 lakh for one branded post.

She rose to prominence through short-form videos and later expanded her content into beauty, fashion, travel and lifestyle. Nagma has collaborated with several brands and remains a familiar face across social media campaigns and creator-led events.

5. Shreya Jain: Up to Rs 4 lakh

Beauty creator Shreya Jain reportedly charges up to Rs 4 lakh for a brand collaboration.

Shreya has been creating makeup tutorials, product reviews and skincare content for years. Unlike creators who primarily focus on fashion or lifestyle, she built her audience through detailed beauty content and honest discussions about products, techniques and industry trends.

The reported fees show how digital creators are increasingly competing with mainstream celebrities for major advertising deals. However, influencer charges can differ depending on whether a campaign includes reels, stories, long-term exclusivity, event appearances or permission for brands to reuse the content.