Top 5 best seasons of Bigg Boss and list of winners

Mumbai: Fans are counting down the days to October 15, the start of the highly anticipated Bigg Boss17. Host Salman Khan has been dropping intriguing promos, hinting that this season will revolve around ‘dil’ (heart), ‘dimaag’ (mind), and ‘dum’ (strength). Fans are eager for another thrilling season of drama, entertainment, and unexpected twists.

As we await the upcoming season, let’s take a trip down memory lane and reminisce about the top 5 best seasons of Bigg Boss and their winners.

1. Bigg Boss 4

Bigg Boss 4 earned its spot in the top 5 due to its engaging content and compelling contestants. The versatile Shweta Tiwari emerged as the winner, proving her mettle and endearing herself to the viewers.

2. Bigg Boss 7

Season 7 remains a fan favorite, thanks to its diverse mix of contestants. The vivacious Gauahar Khan emerged as the winner and left a lasting mark on the audience.

3. Bigg Boss 8

Season 8 was known for its unique pairing of celebrities with commoners. Gautam Gulati emerged as the winner, earning immense popularity and a dedicated fan base.

4. Bigg Boss 11

Season 11 made headlines for its controversies and heated arguments. Shilpa Shinde emerged victorious, winning the hearts of millions with her resilience and grace.

5. Bigg Boss 13

Season 13 was a rollercoaster of emotions and drama, making it a standout season. The winner, Sidharth Shukla, captured hearts with his dynamic personality and unfiltered approach.

Fans are eager to see if Season 17 can live up to the legacy of these memorable seasons. Only time will tell.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.