Top 5 contestants of Bigg Boss 18 so far, Vivian loses 1st spot

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, launched on October 6, 2024, and the excitement has been off the charts since day one. The first week concluded with no eliminations, much to the relief of the six nominated contestants during the season’s first Weekend Ka Vaar.

All 18 housemates have been giving their best to make a mark and entertain viewers, but a few have already started standing out from the rest.

Bigg Boss 18 Week 1 Top Contestants

Popular media agency Ormax Media took to social media to share their list of the top 5 contestants based on their performance in the first week. According to the rankings, Rajat Dalal has taken the lead, closely followed by Shilpa Shirodkar.

However, what has left fans surprised is the fact that Vivian Dsena, who has been viewed as one of the strongest contenders for the winner’s title, has dropped to third place. Many fans feel he gave an excellent performance in the first week and deserved a higher spot.

The official top 5 contestants of Bigg Boss 18, as revealed by Ormax Media, are:

Rajat Dalal Shilpa Shirodkar Vivian Dsena Chaahat Pandey Karan Veer Mehra

Fans have been sharing their reactions to the rankings, with many expressing surprise over Vivian Dsena’s position. Some argue that his efforts should have placed him at the top, while others acknowledge that Rajat and Shilpa have also made strong impressions. As the competition intensifies, it will be interesting to see how the dynamics in the house evolve and whether these rankings shift in the coming weeks.

What's your take on the current rankings?