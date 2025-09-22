Top 5 contestants of Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik out from list

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 has successfully completed one month, and the last Weekend Ka Vaar brought an interesting twist. While Nehal Chudasama appeared to walk out of the house, she was secretly moved to a hidden room, where she will continue watching the housemates’ game before re-entering the house.

The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make Bigg Boss 19 more exciting with each passing day. Meanwhile, the week 4 popularity rankings, shared by popular social media page Bigg Boss Tak, have caught fans’ attention.

Amaal Mallik out from top 5

Abhishek Bajaj continues to top the list, just like week 3, followed by Baseer Ali, Farhana Bhatt, and Gaurav Khanna. Last week’s headline-maker, Amaal Mallik, has slipped from the top 5 to 7th place. Surprisingly, Pranit More, who has been winning hearts for his game, has grabbed the 5th spot, with Awez Darbar coming in at 6th.

Top 5 Most Loved Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Week 4

Abhishek Bajaj

Baseer Ali

Farhana Bhatt

Gaurav Khanna

Pranit More

Fans are now eagerly discussing the list and sharing their opinions. What’s your take on the rankings? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.