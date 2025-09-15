Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is barely a month old, yet the house is already overflowing with drama, strategies, and fiery rivalries. With two contestants evicted so far, 15 housemates continue to battle it out for survival and stardom.

But who is winning the audience’s hearts the most?

Popular social media page Bigg Boss Tak, known for its reliable reality show updates, revealed the latest Week 3 popularity ranking. And to everyone’s surprise, Abhishek Bajaj has grabbed the No. 1 spot, pushing Baseer Ali down to second place. Interestingly, Farhana Bhatt is the only female contestant to feature in the top 5 list.

Bigg Boss 19 Popularity Ranking (Week 3):

Abhishek Bajaj Baseer Ali Farhana Bhatt Gaurav Khanna Amaal Mallik

Among them, fans are especially rallying behind Abhishek and Gaurav, praising their gameplay and calling them strong contenders for the finale.

What’s your take on this ranking? Do you agree with the list? Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.