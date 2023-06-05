TOP 5 Male actors of India: Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar OUT

Mumbai: Ormax Media has released the most recent rankings of India’s most popular male stars, and there have been some significant changes in the top positions. While Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar were previously among the top five, they have now been replaced by other actors, illustrating Bollywood’s ever-changing dynamics.

What would be the cause of the downfall?

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have now fallen to eighth and ninth place, respectively. The reason may be the failures of their recently released movies. Salman’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which premiered on Eid, and Akshay’s Selfiee, starring Emraan Hashmi, failed to impress the audience. Akki’s movies opting for OTT releases rather than in theatres, could also be one of the reasons behind his rankings.

Shah Rukh Khan maintains his position as India’s most popular Bollywood actor. His popularity is unwavering, with him holding the second spot even in April. Meanwhile, ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay maintains his long-held position as India’s most popular male star, having remained unchallenged at the top for a long time.

Prabhas, who will next be seen in the highly anticipated film Adipurush, has reclaimed third place. Fans have been thrilled about his portrayal of Lord Ram in the film.

Ajith Kumar has risen slightly in the rankings, moving from fifth to fourth place. Jr. NTR, on the other hand, experienced a major drop, falling from fourth to sixth place. Ram Charan, his RRR co-star, is still competing with Ajith and is currently ranked fifth.

Allu Arjun, who is set to appear in Pushpa 2, remains at number seven. Despite the fact that his film’s teaser generated a lot of buzz, he has yet to crack the top five.

Despite the massive success of his film in 2022, KGF star Yash remains India’s least loved star, occupying the tenth spot for another month.

Top 10 Male Stars Of India Full List 2023

These most recent rankings reveal the ever-changing nature of the entertainment industry, in which stars rise and fall based on their projects, performances, and public reception. It will be interesting to see how the rankings change in the coming months as new releases and performances shape the Indian audience’s preferences.