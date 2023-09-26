Top 5 most trending Pakistani shows in India, here’s list

Islamabad: Several Pakistani dramas has captivated the hearts of Indian viewers over the years. Shows like ‘Humsafar’ and ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ have played a significant role in sparking this fascination, bridging cultural boundaries through their engaging narratives and relatable characters.

Following the success of recent blockbuster hits such as ‘Tere Bin,’ ‘Mere Humsafar,’ and ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha,’ Indian audiences are eager to discover more gems from across the border. As fans eagerly seek fresh and engaging content, let’s take a glimpse into the current trending shows in India.

Latest Pakistani Dramas 2023

1. Mein

Mein is the latest drama that started airing on ARY Digital’s YouTube channel from Augus 7. It stars Wahaj Ali and Ayeza Khan in the lead roles. It airs once every week on Monday.

2. Mayi Re

Mayi Ri drama has a massive cast, including several talented senior actors like Nauman Ijaz and Maria Wasti and young and emerging stars like Aina Asif and Samar Abbas Jafri. The first episode of this trending drama aired on August 2.

3. Mohabbat Gumshuda Meri

Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri is a new 2023 Pakistani drama. The first episode aired on April 28 this year. It stars new talents Khushhal Khan and Dananeer Mobeen as leads.

4. Razia

Mahira Khan made a comeback on TV screens after the 2021 drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay. The serial, that started on September 14, also stars Mohib Mirza, and Momal Shaikh in the lead roles.

5. Jaise Aapki Marzi

Jaise Aapki Marzi, that started from August 23, stars Dur e Fishan Saleem, Mikaal Zulfiqar, and Kiran Malik in the lead roles. It airs on ARY Digital’s YouTube channel.

Which is your favourite latest Pakistani drama and why? Comment below.