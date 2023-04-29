Top 5 must-try mango desserts in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Looking for a delicious way to enjoy the delightful sweetness of mangoes this season? Look no further if you’re a die-hard mango fan or just looking to try something new! A popular Hyderabadi lifestyle Instagram page ‘Zest Of Hyderabad‘ has shared a reel featuring the top 5 must-try mango desserts in the city. The mouthwatering desserts on the list are sure to satiate your sweet tooth and leave you craving for more. So, whether you are a local or a tourist, these desserts are definitely worth trying out this mango season.

5 Best Mango Desserts in Hyderabad

Mango Malai

The Mango Malai from Nice Juice Centre in Toli chowki and Secunderabad is first on our list. This refreshing drink, made with sweet, juicy mangoes and topped with creamy malai, is the ideal way to beat the summer heat.

Mango Cream

The Mango Cream from Haji Ali Fresh Juice Centre in Banjara Hills and Abids comes next. This rich dessert combines ripe mangoes, fresh cream, and a hint of vanilla to create a smooth and creamy texture that will leave you wanting more.

Mr Alphonso Ice Cream

If you like ice cream, you can’t go wrong with Mr. Alphonso from Cream Stone Ice Cream. This rich and creamy ice cream, made with the king of mangoes, Alphonso Mangoes, is a delightful treat for any mango lover.

Mango Kunafa

The Mango Kunafa from Captain Kunafa in Toli chowki is a must-try for those who enjoy experimenting with fusion desserts. This dessert is an explosion of flavours in every bite, with mangoes, creamy cheese, and crunchy kunafa pastry.

Fresh Mango Juice

Last but not least, we have the traditional Mango Juice from Abids’ Mayur Pan House. This drink is made with freshly squeezed mango juice and no added preservatives, making it a simple yet satisfying way to enjoy the goodness of mangoes.



Check out the reel below.

So, there you have it, folks—our top 5 must-try mango specials this season. Go to these places and treat yourself to some yummy mango delicacies that will make your taste buds dance with delight!