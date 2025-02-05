Top 5 Pakistani dramas everyone is binge-watching in 2025

Islamabad: Pakistani dramas have taken the world by storm, gaining immense popularity not only in their homeland but also among Urdu and Hindi-speaking audiences globally, especially in India. If you’re wondering which ongoing dramas are currently trending, here’s a list of top picks that fans are binge-watching:

Top Pakistani Dramas Of 2025

1. Sunn Mere Dil

Airing since October 9, 2024, Sunn Mere Dil stars Wahaj Ali as Bilal Abdullah and Maya Ali as Sadaf. The drama has kept audiences hooked with its emotional twists. Although the middle episodes saw a dip in excitement, the recent episodes have revived the thrill. Produced by 7th Sky Entertainment, Sunn Mere Dil is written by the renowned Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar and directed by Haseeb Hassan, offering a heartfelt exploration of love and relationships.

2. Qarz e Jaan

Currently one of the most talked-about dramas, Qarz e Jaan features Yumna Zaidi as Nashwa, a determined lawyer seeking justice for her family. Directed by Saqib Khan and produced by Momina Duraid Productions, the drama has received rave reviews for Yumna’s powerful performance. The gripping storyline keeps fans on the edge, making it a must-watch.

3. Meem Se Mohabbat

A fresh light-hearted show, Meem Se Mohabbat stars Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen in the lead roles. The drama, which is slowly gaining momentum, is capturing hearts with its charming story. The chemistry between the leads, especially with the little child star, adds a special touch to the drama’s growing appeal.

4. Iqtidar

Set against a political backdrop, Iqtidar premiered on September 19, 2024, on GreenEntertainment. Written by Hina Huma Nafees and directed by Fahim Burney, the drama stars Anmol Baloch and Ali Raza. With a strong ensemble cast, it delves into the complexities of politics and public life, making it an intriguing watch.

5. Aye Ishq E Junoon

Ishq E Junoon, airing on ARY Digital, is another hit drama starring Sheheryar Munawar, Ushna Shah, and Shuja Asad. While the drama had a strong start, some recent episodes have seen a drag in the plot. Despite that, Sheheryar’s performance as Rahim Ali Nawaz has been widely praised.

These Pakistani dramas are capturing hearts and are a must-watch for fans of gripping storytelling and stellar performances.