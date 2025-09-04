Hyderabad’s love for Arabic cuisine is no surprise, and Siasat.com has time and again covered the spread of this flavourful tradition in the city. While mandi and shawarma often steal the spotlight, Arabic desserts have also carved a separate space in Hyderabad’s food scene.

From the syrup-soaked baklavas and the cheesy indulgence of kunafa to the comforting richness of Umm Ali and more, these sweet delights have found a loyal fanbase in Hyderabad. Today, restaurants, cafes and specialty dessert shops are serving authentic Middle Eastern treats alongside trendy, viral variations, giving Hyderabadis the best of both worlds. Siasat.com has curated a list of the top 5 spots that are serving some of the finest Arabic desserts in the city.

1. Gourmet Baklava

When talking about Arabic desserts, Gourmet Baklava cannot be missed out. This chic cafe in Banjara Hills is known for its traditional Turkish sweet menu. Most notable offerings here are pistachio baklava and cheese kunafa. Its kunafa is often hailed as the ‘best cheese kunafa in Hyderabad’.

2. Captain Kunafa

A dessert-dedicated chain specialising in kunafa, offering both classic and inventive variations. Captain Kunafa‘s cheese kunafa and Nutella kunafa are most loved by foodies.

3. Felfelah

Unlike the above two, Felfelah is considerably budget-friendly and a simple eatery that offers a Yemeni-inspired menu. While their savoury dishes are most sought after, the dessert menu is the most unique, which includes baklava, kunafa, areeka and masoob.

4. Spice 6

Spice 6 is a casual-dining hotspot offering a multi-cuisine menu, including Lebanese, Arabic, and North Indian fare. Dessert enthusiasts often rave about its kunafa, umm ali, and baklava, choices that stand out amidst its broader culinary lineup.

5. Zouq

Blending Turkish, Lebanese, and Persian flavours, Zouq offers a refined Middle Eastern dining experience. The dessert menu is expansive, featuring Arabic desserts like kunafa, basboosa, umm ali, and St. Sebastian’s cheesecake.

Have you tried any of these spots for Arabic desserts? Comment below.