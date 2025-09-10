Top 5 Rajasthani thali spots in Hyderabad you must try

Craving a royal dining experience without leaving Hyderabad? The Rajasthani Thali is not just food, it’s a celebration of flavors, culture, and tradition, all served on one big plate. With dozens of small bowls brimming with curries, dals, sweets, and more, every thali feels like a festival. From the rustic taste of Dal Baati Churma to the sweetness of Ghewar, it’s an indulgence that makes you feel both pampered and content.

Luckily, Hyderabad is home to some wonderful places where you can enjoy this royal feast. Here’s Siasat.com ‘s guide to where you should head the next time you crave an authentic Rajasthani thali:

1. Rajthali

Dining at Rajthali feels like being transported to a colorful Rajasthani haveli. The walls, decor, and staff outfits all add to the vibrant setting. Their unlimited thali is a dazzling spread of both Rajasthani and Gujarati delicacies like Gatte ki Sabzi, Dal Baati Churma, soft rotis, farsan, and rich desserts. The servers encourage you to eat to your heart’s content, refilling every bowl with a smile.

Locations: Jubilee Hills, Hyderguda, Secunderabad

Price for One Thali: Rs. 450 – Rs. 650

2. Rajdhani Thali Restaurant

A popular chain with loyal fans across India, Rajdhani is known for consistency and comfort. Their unique “revolving menu” ensures no two visits are the same every day and features a fresh combination of dishes. From tangy Kadhi to melt-in-your-mouth sweets, each serving is delivered quickly with plenty of warmth.

Location: Nexus Mall, Kukatpally

Price for One Thali: Rs. 400 – Rs. 550 (look out for “Thali Tuesdays” for discounts)

3. Kamdhenu Marwadi Bhojanalay

If you’re looking for simple, home-style cooking, Kamdhenu is a hidden gem. The setup is no-frills, but the flavors pack a punch. Their Dal Baati Churma is the star, while other Marwadi specialties bring comfort and nostalgia. It’s the kind of place where food takes center stage, and regulars swear by its authenticity.

Location: Secunderabad (near Paradise Circle)

Price for One Thali: Rs. 250 – Rs. 400

4. Parampara Flavours of India

At Parampara in Banjara Hills, thali dining gets a refined twist. Their “Grand Thali” is beautifully presented, featuring North Indian and Rajasthani delicacies in generous portions. With its elegant interiors and attentive service, this spot is perfect if you want a slightly upscale experience without missing out on the traditional flavors.

Location: Banjara Hills

Price for One Thali: Rs. 500 – Rs. 700

5. Ohris Jiva Imperia

Not strictly a thali place, but Ohris Jiva Imperia deserves a mention for its vegetarian buffet. Alongside global cuisines, they often feature North Indian and Rajasthani classics that give you the thali-like experience. Perfect if you prefer picking and choosing your favorites while enjoying variety.

Location: Begumpet

Price for Buffet: Rs. 600 – Rs. 900

Whether you’re marking a special occasion or simply craving something hearty, these spots bring the royal flavors of Rajasthan right to Hyderabad. One tip before you go, arrive hungry, because these thalis aren’t just meals they’re an unforgettable feast on a plate.