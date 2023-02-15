Top 5 reels of Numaish 2023 (Watch)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s popular 45-day-long annual exhibition ‘ Numaish,’ is all set to conclude today. Most of the bloggers and social media influencers recorded through their lenses how people enjoy shopping, adventurous activities and food here. A few bloggers shared videos again today to bid adieu to the Numaish for this year. Let’s take a look at the most viral and appealing videos which social media influencers shared from the Numaish 2023, each one offering a unique perspective on the experience.