Top 5 reels of Numaish 2023 (Watch)

Hyderabadis throng to Numaish in huge numbers during these days and fill their baskets with a variety of special and antique items like Kashmir shawls, Handicrafts, Lucknowi Kurtas, spices of Kerala etc. and taste the different varieties of food served here

Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Mumtaz Hussain Bhat|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 15th February 2023 6:34 pm IST
Numaish in Hyderabad
Numaish in Hyderabad (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s popular 45-day-long annual exhibition ‘ Numaish,’ is all set to conclude today. Most of the bloggers and social media influencers recorded through their lenses how people enjoy shopping, adventurous activities and food here. A few bloggers shared videos again today to bid adieu to the Numaish for this year. Let’s take a look at the most viral and appealing videos which social media influencers shared from the Numaish 2023, each one offering a unique perspective on the experience.

