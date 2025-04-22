Hyderabad: When we think of India’s global influence, we often think of Bollywood, yoga, or cricket. But there’s another silent revolution happening in kitchens across the world—thanks to some of India’s top celebrity chefs.

These culinary icons have not only cooked up mouthwatering dishes but also built thriving empires around their skills.

From television shows and bestselling cookbooks to luxury restaurants and international recognition, these chefs are proof that food can lead to fame and fortune. Let’s dive into the stories of the top 5 richest celebrity chefs in India who’ve added spice to the world and made India proud.

Top 5 richest celebrity chefs in India

1. Sanjeev Kapoor

There’s hardly an Indian household that hasn’t watched Khana Khazana! Sanjeev Kapoor, with a massive net worth of Rs 1165 crore, is not just a chef but a brand. His TV shows, cookbooks (150+), restaurants, and his FoodFood channel have made him a legend. His story is pure inspiration for anyone dreaming big in the kitchen.

2. Vikas Khanna

Vikas Khanna’s journey is nothing short of cinematic. A Michelin-starred chef with a heart of gold, Vikas owns Bungalowin NYC and has appeared on global cooking shows. His estimated net worth? Somewhere between Rs 80 to 120 crore! And yes, he’s a published author too.

3. Kunal Kapur

You’ve seen him on MasterChef India and YouTube, and possibly cooked one of his recipes. Kunal Kapur has built a digital and real-world food empire. His net worth is said to be around Rs 43 crore, mainly through endorsements and digital content.

4. Ranveer Brar

With his effortless style and deep-rooted love for Indian food, Ranveer Brar has become a household name. Currently a judge on Celebrity MasterChef, his monthly earnings touch Rs 45 lakh, with an estimated Rs 41 crore net worth. He’s everywhere—from your TV screen to your favorite restaurants.

5. Garima Arora

The first Indian woman to win a Michelin Star, and now the only one with two, Garima Arora is a name to remember. Her finesse, precision, and innovative cooking have earned her a net worth of around Rs 40 crore. She’s also a judge and a businesswoman reshaping the future of food.

Which chef’s journey inspired you the most? Let us know!