Hyderabad: If you’ve grooved to tracks like “Proper Patola”, “Brown Munde”, or “High Rated Gabru”, you already know—Punjabi music is everywhere. It’s not just dominating clubs and Instagram reels, but also global charts. And just like their beats, Punjabi singers live loud—with luxury rides that turn heads.

These artists don’t just rap about Lamborghini doors and Rolls-Royce stars—they actually own them. Here’s a quick pit stop at the garages of five Punjabi superstars who are racing ahead, not just in music but in horsepower too.

1. Badshah – Rolls-Royce Wraith

Net worth: Badshah’s net worth is estimated to be Rs 124 crore in 2025

Known for his blingy fashion and chartbusters, Badshah drives a Rolls-Royce Wraith (Rs. 6.4 crore). He also owns a Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayman, and a Mercedes GLS. Talk about matching luxury with lyrical flow.

2. Diljit Dosanjh – Porsche Panamera & G-Wagon

Net worth: Diljit Dosanjh’s estimated net worth in 2025 is around Rs. 172 crore

Diljit, who’s gone from Punjab to Coachella, has a Porsche Panamera (Rs 2.4 crore). No surprises here—his songs often mention Laembadginis and Mustangs!

3. Guru Randhawa – Lamborghini Gallardo

Net worth: Guru Randhawa’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 50 Crore.

From college fests to global stages, Guru’s success is as flashy as his Tiffany blue Lamborghini Gallardo (Rs. 3 crore). He even upgraded his first luxury car, a Mercedes C-Class, with a vibrant yellow wrap.

4. Yo Yo Honey Singh – Porsche Cayenne

Net worth: Yo Yo Honey Singh’s net worth is reported to be around Rs. 246 crore in 2025

The OG of Punjabi rap, Honey Singh owns a Porsche Cayenne (Rs. 1.2 crore) among other beasts like an Audi R8 and Rolls-Royce Phantom. Swag level? Untouchable.

5. Mika Singh – Range Rover Autobiography Limo

Net worth: Mika Singh’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs. 414 crore.

Mika’s Range Rover limo (Rs. 3.75 crore) comes with mood lights, massage seats, and TVs. He even tweeted he was the first in India to buy it!

Punjabi music’s global boom isn’t just about viral beats. These artists are becoming cultural icons, living life king-size—and their luxury cars? Just the cherry on top.