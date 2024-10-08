Top 5 scenic getaways just hours from Hyderabad – Part 1

While Hyderabad is a vibrant metropolis filled with rich history, its bustling streets and fast-paced lifestyle can sometimes feel overwhelming.

Fortunately, the city is surrounded by various scenic destinations that offer a wealth of serene escapes. Whether you’re in the mood for a peaceful nature retreat, exploring historical landmarks, or indulging in adventurous activities, there’s something for everyone just a short drive away.

In this article, Siasat.com explores five idyllic weekend getaways near Hyderabad that promise to rejuvenate your spirit and provide a perfect retreat into nature and tranquility. So, pack your bags, and let’s hit the road!

Koilsagar (3 hours)

Set in the Mahbubnagar district of Telangana, Koilsagar Reservoir is around 140 km from Hyderabad, making it a quick and refreshing getaway for a weekend trip. Surrounded by rolling hills and green fields, this reservoir is a popular spot for picnics, birdwatching, trekking and camping. Visitors can also enjoy a peaceful boat ride or simply take in the serene views of the water against the backdrop of the lush surroundings.

Laknavaram Cheruvu (3 hours)

Laknavaram Lake is located in the Warangal district of Telangana, around 150 km from Hyderabad. It is known for its suspension bridge that connects the islands on the lake, offering a unique and picturesque experience. The serene environment, boating facilities, and lush greenery around the lake make it a great escape from the city.

Pakala Beach (7 hours)

Situated along the coast of the Bay of Bengal, Pakala Beach is located near Ongole in the Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh. The beach is known for its scenic beauty, clear waters, and tranquil atmosphere, making it a serene spot for visitors to relax and enjoy the coastal views. It is roughly 350 km from Hyderabad, making it an accessible destination for a weekend getaway.

Agastya lake (9 hours)

Agastya Lake is situated in the historical town of Badami, in the Bagalkot district of Karnataka, about 420 km from Hyderabad. The lake is surrounded by ancient temples and cave structures, making it a blend of natural beauty and historical significance. It’s a peaceful spot to relax after exploring the town’s archaeological wonders.

Sathodi Falls (11 hours)

Sathoddi Falls is a picturesque rectangular-shaped waterfall located in the Western Ghats, Uttara Kannada District, near Yellapur town of Karnataka. It is approximately 600 kms from Hyderabad. Surrounded by thick forests, the falls cascade into a natural pool, making it a perfect spot for nature lovers and adventurers.

