Top 5 stories June 9: Deepika Ranveer’s new home visit, Sunny Deol’s title change and more

MUMBAI: June 9’s entertainment roundup is led by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who were spotted at their new home as Deepika made one of her first public appearances with her second baby bump. On the other side, Sunny Deol’s Lahore 1947 being renamed Batwara 1947 has sparked fresh debate, especially after Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan also went through a title and story change. From personal milestones to political undertones in Bollywood, here are today’s top 5 stories.

1. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh spotted at new home

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at their new Bandra home, reportedly checking the progress of the interiors before moving in. What caught everyone’s attention was Deepika’s visible baby bump, as the couple is expecting their second child. The two were seen standing on the balcony, with Deepika dressed in a white co ord set and Ranveer in a red outfit. The appearance quickly went viral as fans called it one of their sweetest family moments.

2. Lahore 1947 renamed Batwara 1947

Sunny Deol’s much awaited film Lahore 1947 has now been renamed Batwara 1947. The film, backed by Aamir Khan Productions, is based around the Partition and stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal.

The title change had sparked a bigger conversation, especially because Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan also reportedly went through changes and was later renamed Matrubhumi. With back to back films moving towards safer and more nationalistic titles, many are now asking whether Bollywood is becoming extra careful with politically sensitive subjects.

While there is no official confirmation of any political pressure, the pattern has definitely raised eyebrows. In today’s climate, even a film title can become a debate before the film reaches theatres.

3. Salman Khan mourns close family friend Kumod Raney

Salman Khan was seen visibly emotional as he attended the funeral of his close family friend Kumod Raney. According to reports, Kumod Raney was a longtime friend of the Khan family and the founder of Reign Beauty Bar in Dubai. Several members of Salman’s family, including Salma Khan, Helen, Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma and others, were present to pay their final respects.

Ektaa Kapoor’s reality show Lock Upp is finally returning. The new season will premiere on Netflix on June 27, 2026. The show is expected to bring back its prison style format with controversial contestants, survival tasks and high drama. The makers also created buzz through a real world promotional stunt featuring masked “qaidis” across major cities.

5. Dhamaal 4 gets preponed

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi’s comedy entertainer Dhamaal 4 is now reportedly coming earlier than expected. The film was earlier scheduled for July 17, 2026, but will now release on July 10, 2026. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan.

From DeepVeer’s family update to Bollywood’s title change politics, today’s top stories had everything, emotions, controversies, nostalgia and box office excitement. But the biggest question remains, is Bollywood simply being careful, or is the industry slowly changing the way it tells political and patriotic stories?