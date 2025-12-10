Hyderabad: YouTube has become one of the most loved platforms in India for entertainment, learning, and global content discovery. Indian audiences enjoy everything on the platform, including music videos, daily vlogs, reaction videos, short reels, comedy clips, and international shows that are now available with regional audio. For many people, YouTube is their main source of music and entertainment. It is also a space where India’s biggest music labels release songs that quickly reach millions of listeners.

Music continues to dominate YouTube in India. Emotional tracks, folk tunes, viral hits, and workout-friendly beats often rise to the top through reels, dance challenges, and fan edits. As 2025 ends, YouTube has revealed its most popular songs of the year. These songs ruled playlists, Shorts, and social media conversations.

Top 5 Trending Songs in India for 2025

1. Saiyaara

The title track from Mohit Suri’s film Saiyaara became the number one song of 2025. The emotional music, strong vocals, and huge popularity of fan edits helped the song dominate YouTube all year.

2. Ranu Bombai Ki Ranu

This Telugu track turned into a surprise viral sensation. Memes, funny reels, and its catchy hook made it one of the most replayed Indian songs of the year.

3. Shaky

A global viral hit that quickly spread across India. It became a favourite for dance reels, gym playlists, and Shorts creators.

4. Raanjhan

A romantic and soothing track that trended among young listeners. Covers, slowed versions, and emotional clips kept this song popular for months.

5. Teri Ramjhol Bole Gi

A lively folk inspired song that grabbed attention during festivals. Its upbeat rhythm and viral dance challenge helped it secure the fifth spot.