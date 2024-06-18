Top 6 highest paid actresses in India of 2024, Deepika leads

Mumbai: India’s film industry is famous for its grand productions, captivating stories, and stellar performances. While male actors have often taken the spotlight with their high paychecks, the landscape is now changing. Several leading actresses too are now delivering powerful performances and earning substantial salaries.

Let’s have a look at the top 6 highest paid actresses in India for 2024, according to Forbes.

Deepika Padukone, Highest Paid Actress In India

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone tops the list as the highest-paid actress of 2024. Known for her roles in several blockbuster movies, she has surpassed many industry stalwarts. She is reportedly charging Rs 15 crores to Rs 30 crores per project. DP is followed by Kangana Ranaut.

List Of Top 6 Highest Paid Actresses

1. Deepika Padukone — Rs 15 crores to Rs 30 crores

Deepika Padukone (Instagram)

Deepika, who is all set to star in India’s highly anticipated upcoming project Kalki 2898 AD, is ruling the list like a diva!

2. Kangana Ranaut – Rs 15 crores to Rs 27 crores

Kangana Ranaut Image (Source: Instagram)

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut commands a high fee, placing her second on the list.

3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Rs 15 crores to Rs 25 crores

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Instagram)

International star Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues to be one of the highest earners in the industry.

4. Katrina Kaif – Rs 15 crores to Rs 25 crores

Katrina Kaif (Instagram)

Katrina Kaif’s consistent performances keep her among the top earners.

5. Alia Bhatt – Rs 10 crores to Rs 20 crores

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. (Instagram)

Alia Bhatt’s versatile acting skills have earned her a significant place on this list.

6. Kareena Kapoor Khan – Rs 8 crores to Rs 18 crores

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Instagram)

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan rounds out the top six with her substantial earnings.

These actresses are not only shining on screen but also setting new benchmarks in terms of remuneration. What do you think about this list? Comment below!