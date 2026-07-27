Mumbai: Lock Upp 2, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, continues to keep reality TV fans hooked with its unexpected twists and dramatic eliminations. Following the much-talked-about re-entry of Yogesh Rawat and Harshad Chopda, the competition has become even more intense as the show inches closer to its grand finale.

Lock Upp 2 eliminations

Recently, Sufi Motiwala and Dheeraj Dhoopar were eliminated from the reality show. Now, fresh reports suggest that two more contestants – Shilpa Shinde and Varun Yadav, popularly known as Laila have also been evicted. While the makers are yet to officially confirm the development, the reported double elimination has allegedly finalised the top 7 contestants of Lock Upp 2.

Top 7 finalists

According to insiders, the seven contestants heading into the final phase of the competition are —

Yogesh Rawat Harshad Chopda Shivangi Joshi Shreya Kalra Ram Kapoor Akanksha Chamola Pamela Serena

Meanwhile, sources close to the show reveal that the grand finale shoot is scheduled to take place on July 28. However, the makers have not yet announced the official telecast date of the finale.

With the trophy now within reach, the remaining contestants are expected to face their toughest challenges yet. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who will emerge as the winner of Lock Upp 2.

Who are you supporting to win Lock Upp 2? Let us know in the comments below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.