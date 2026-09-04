Hyderabad: Sequels are no longer merely cashing in on nostalgia. They are rewriting Indian cinema’s box-office history, with audiences returning in massive numbers to watch their favourite characters and cinematic worlds become bigger than ever. Here are the seven highest-grossing sequels in Indian cinema, according to the viral list.

List of 7 highest grossing sequels in India so far

1. Dhurandhar 2: Rs 1,852 crore

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Update

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 sits at the top with a staggering worldwide collection of Rs 1,852 crore. The film narrowly surpassed Baahubali 2 to become the highest-grossing Indian sequel of all time.

2. Baahubali 2: Rs 1,810 crore

Baahubali: The Epic

Prabhas’ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ruled the sequel charts for years with Rs 1,810 crore. SS Rajamouli’s epic turned the question “Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?” into one of Indian cinema’s biggest box-office events.

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3. Pushpa 2: The Rule: Rs 1,742 crore

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule follows in third place with Rs 1,742 crore. The sequel took the craze surrounding Pushpa Raj to another level and became a pan-India box-office monster.

4. KGF: Chapter 2: Rs 1,215 crore

Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 occupies the fourth position with Rs 1,215 crore. The action entertainer arrived with massive hype and cemented Rocky Bhai’s place among Indian cinema’s most celebrated mass characters.

5. Stree 2: Rs 858 crore

The biggest surprise on the list is Stree 2. The horror-comedy earned Rs 858 crore worldwide and stood tall among action spectacles powered by some of the country’s biggest stars.

6. 2.0: Rs 691 crore

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s sci-fi spectacle 2.0 ranks sixth with Rs 691 crore. Its ambitious visual effects and superstar combination helped it become one of the biggest Tamil films globally.

7. Gadar 2: Rs 686 crore

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 completes the list with Rs 686 crore. Powered by nostalgia and the return of Tara Singh, the film surprised the trade and emerged as one of Bollywood’s biggest comeback blockbusters.

From spies and smugglers to ghosts and larger-than-life heroes, these films prove that when audiences connect with a cinematic world, the second chapter can become much bigger than the first.