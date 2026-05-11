Hyderabad: Indian cinema is home to some of the hardest-working actors in the world. For decades, these stars entertained audiences with comedy, emotion, action, and powerful performances. Their film counts are not just numbers; they are proof of their dedication, passion, and love for cinema. From South Indian legends to Bollywood icons, these actors created records that may never be broken again. Here is a look at some of India’s most prolific actors, ranked from highest number of films to lowest.

1. Sukumari (2,500+ Projects)

Sukumari is believed to have acted in more than 2,500 films, TV serials, and stage performances. She worked mainly in Malayalam and Tamil cinema and became one of the most respected actresses in Indian film history. Her emotional mother and grandmother roles made her a familiar face in every household.

2. Jagathy Sreekumar (1,500+ Films)

Jagathy Sreekumar is one of Malayalam cinema’s greatest comedians and character actors. With more than 1,500 films, Jagathy impressed audiences with his natural acting and comic timing. His comeback after a major accident won the hearts of fans across India.

3. Manorama (1,500+ Films)

Manorama, fondly known as “Aachi,” was a legendary Tamil actress who appeared in over 1,500 films. She also earned a Guinness World Record for acting in the highest number of movies by an actress. From comedy to emotional roles, she could perform every character with ease.

4. Brahmanandam (1,100+ Films)

Brahmanandam is the king of comedy in Telugu cinema. Holding a Guinness World Record for the most screen credits by a living actor, he has acted in more than 1,100 films. His expressions and comedy scenes became iconic among Telugu movie fans.

5. Shakti Kapoor (700+ Films)

Shakti Kapoor became famous in Bollywood for both villain and comedy roles. With over 700 films, he created a unique place for himself in Hindi cinema. His comic characters are still remembered by audiences today.

6. Anupam Kher (540+ Projects)

Anupam Kher is known for his versatility and powerful acting. From Bollywood classics to international films, he worked in more than 540 projects. His journey continues to inspire young actors.

7. Mammootty (450+ Films)

Mammootty remains one of India’s finest actors with more than 450 films. The Malayalam superstar is admired for selecting strong stories and delivering unforgettable performances even today.

Why These Actors Are True Legends

These stars did not just act in films, they became a part of people’s lives. Their dedication, consistency, and unforgettable performances helped shape Indian cinema into what it is today. Their records and legacy will continue to inspire future generations for many years.