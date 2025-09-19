India woke up today to the much-awaited launch of the iPhone 17. Across the country, Apple has its flagship stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Pune but the Apple launch frenzy was hard to miss as long queues snaked outside Apple’s flagship stores in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Delhi, with reports of scuffles as people scrambled to be among the first buyers.
But this excitement comes at a price. The iPhone 17 (256 GB) starts at Rs. 82,900. The iPhone 17 Pro is Rs. 1,34,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max begins at Rs. 1,49,900. Top-end storage models cross Rs. 2.3 lakh. For that money, one could easily explore the world beyond a screen.
So, we looked at international destinations that cost the same or less than Apple’s latest device. Here’s where that money could take you.
Places You Could See Instead of Buying an iPhone
1. Cambodia: Timeless Temples
Walk through the ancient beauty of Angkor Wat and jungle ruins.
Flights: Rs. 28,000–32,000
Stay: Rs. 15,000 (6 nights)
Food & Experiences: Rs. 10,000
Total: Rs. 53,000–57,000
2. Vietnam: Buzz and Beauty
From busy Hanoi to calm Ha Long Bay, Vietnam offers culture and coastlines.
Flights: Rs. 25,000–30,000
Stay: Rs. 15,000–20,000
Food & Experiences: Rs. 10,000
Total: Rs. 50,000-60,000
3. Morocco: The Exotic Escape
Souks of Marrakech, camel rides in the Sahara, and the blue lanes of Chefchaouen.
Flights: Rs. 40,000–45,000
Stay: Rs. 20,000–25,000
Food & Experiences: Rs. 15,000
Total: Rs. 75,000–85,000
4. Uzbekistan: Silk Route Charm
Samarkand and Bukhara offer Islamic architecture and rich bazaars.
Flights: Rs. 25,000–30,000
Stay: Rs. 15,000–20,000
Food & Experiences: Rs. 12,000
Total: Rs. 55,000–62,000
5. Georgia: Europe on a Budget
Mountains, wine, and Tbilisi’s cobbled streets at an affordable price.
Flights: Rs. 30,000–35,000
Stay: Rs. 18,000–24,000
Food & Experiences: Rs. 12,000–14,000
Total: Rs. 60,000–70,000
6. Seychelles: Paradise Found
White sands, turquoise waters, and island bliss.
Flights: Rs. 38,000–42,000
Stay: Rs. 25,000–30,000
Food & Experiences: Rs. 15,000
Total: Rs. 78,000–85,000
7. Thailand: Pocket-Friendly Bliss
Nightlife in Bangkok, islands of Phuket, and legendary street food.
Flights: Rs. 18,000–22,000
Stay: Rs. 18,000–24,000
Food & Experiences: Rs. 12,000
Total: Rs. 48,000–58,000
Travel vs Tech
Today, while fans jostled in lines at Apple stores, somewhere else travelers were sipping coffee in Georgian hillsides or watching the sunrise over Angkor Wat.
The iPhone 17 may give you a sharper screen and faster processor, but will it ever match the joy of riding a camel in Morocco or island-hopping in Thailand?
So Hyderabad, maybe this year’s upgrade doesn’t have to be in your pocket. It could be stamped on your passport. Because while gadgets get old, memories never do.