India woke up today to the much-awaited launch of the iPhone 17. Across the country, Apple has its flagship stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Pune but the Apple launch frenzy was hard to miss as long queues snaked outside Apple’s flagship stores in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Delhi, with reports of scuffles as people scrambled to be among the first buyers.

But this excitement comes at a price. The iPhone 17 (256 GB) starts at Rs. 82,900. The iPhone 17 Pro is Rs. 1,34,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max begins at Rs. 1,49,900. Top-end storage models cross Rs. 2.3 lakh. For that money, one could easily explore the world beyond a screen.

So, we looked at international destinations that cost the same or less than Apple’s latest device. Here’s where that money could take you.

Places You Could See Instead of Buying an iPhone

1. Cambodia: Timeless Temples

Walk through the ancient beauty of Angkor Wat and jungle ruins.

Flights: Rs. 28,000–32,000

Stay: Rs. 15,000 (6 nights)

Food & Experiences: Rs. 10,000

Total: Rs. 53,000–57,000

2. Vietnam: Buzz and Beauty

From busy Hanoi to calm Ha Long Bay, Vietnam offers culture and coastlines.

Flights: Rs. 25,000–30,000

Stay: Rs. 15,000–20,000

Food & Experiences: Rs. 10,000

Total: Rs. 50,000-60,000

3. Morocco: The Exotic Escape

Souks of Marrakech, camel rides in the Sahara, and the blue lanes of Chefchaouen.

Flights: Rs. 40,000–45,000

Stay: Rs. 20,000–25,000

Food & Experiences: Rs. 15,000

Total: Rs. 75,000–85,000

4. Uzbekistan: Silk Route Charm

Samarkand and Bukhara offer Islamic architecture and rich bazaars.

Flights: Rs. 25,000–30,000

Stay: Rs. 15,000–20,000

Food & Experiences: Rs. 12,000

Total: Rs. 55,000–62,000

5. Georgia: Europe on a Budget

Mountains, wine, and Tbilisi’s cobbled streets at an affordable price.

Flights: Rs. 30,000–35,000

Stay: Rs. 18,000–24,000

Food & Experiences: Rs. 12,000–14,000

Total: Rs. 60,000–70,000

6. Seychelles: Paradise Found

White sands, turquoise waters, and island bliss.

Flights: Rs. 38,000–42,000

Stay: Rs. 25,000–30,000

Food & Experiences: Rs. 15,000

Total: Rs. 78,000–85,000

7. Thailand: Pocket-Friendly Bliss

Nightlife in Bangkok, islands of Phuket, and legendary street food.

Flights: Rs. 18,000–22,000

Stay: Rs. 18,000–24,000

Food & Experiences: Rs. 12,000

Total: Rs. 48,000–58,000

Travel vs Tech

Today, while fans jostled in lines at Apple stores, somewhere else travelers were sipping coffee in Georgian hillsides or watching the sunrise over Angkor Wat.

The iPhone 17 may give you a sharper screen and faster processor, but will it ever match the joy of riding a camel in Morocco or island-hopping in Thailand?

So Hyderabad, maybe this year’s upgrade doesn’t have to be in your pocket. It could be stamped on your passport. Because while gadgets get old, memories never do.