Top 8 contestants of Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui to Arun

Mumbai: As the Bigg Boss 17 finale approaches, the drama inside the house is reaching new heights. Following last week’s triple elimination, which saw Rinku Dhawan, Anurag Dobhal, and Neil Bhatt bidding adieu to the show, the latest update reveals the exit of contestant Abhishek Kumar.

His exit comes in the aftermath of a physical altercation with fellow housemate Samarth Jurel, leaving the top 9 contestants in the game.

Amidst this ongoing drama, latest buzz suggests that another elimination is on the cards for the nominated contestants this week. Out of the 6 nominees, Samarth Jurel and Ayesha Khan are in the bottom 2, according to the latest voting trends.

If the elimination proceeds as scheduled, one more contestant will walk out and top 8 contestants will continue their journey in the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 17 Top 8 Contestants

Ankita Lokhande Aoora Arun Srikanth Mashettey Isha Malviya Mannara Chopra Munawar Faruqui Vicky Jain Samarth Jurel/Ayesha Khan

