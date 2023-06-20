Top 8 contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are...

Mumbai: India’s most watched adventurous reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s shooting is currently in full swing, and fans all over are eagerly awaiting its television premiere. It is being said that more than 60% of the shoot has been completed and the show is likely to arrive on Colors TV in July.

KKK 13, hosted by the very talented Rohit Shetty, saw a total of 14 contestants taking part in the latest edition. After several nail-biting challenges and eliminations, we hear that the show has finally got its top 8 contestants of the season. Yes, you read that right!

Khatron Ke Khiladi Top 8 Contestants

According to inside sources close to the production, six contestants have been eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 so far and the remaining top 8 khiladis left in the game are —

Rashmeet Kaur Nyraa Banerjee Archana Gautam Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan Khan Dino James Arjit Taneja Shiv Thakare

In another fresh update, Abdu Rozik has reportedly shot his part and left Cape Town. He will be seen as a special guest on the show. Apart from him, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 runner-up Faisal Shaikh too is a part of KKK 13. More details about his stint have not been disclosed yet.

Are you excited about KKK 13’s premiere? Comment your thoughts about the top 8 of the season.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.