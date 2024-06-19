TOP 8 contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Mumbai: The shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is in full swing in the exotic locations of Romania. This year’s theme, “Darr Ki Naya Kahaniyaan,” promises thrilling stunts and exciting tasks that are sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

With the show yet to premiere, updates from the sets have already generated a lot of buzz. The eliminations have been a hot topic, with three contestants already out of the competition. Initially, 13 contestants were shortlisted to fly to Romania, but due to a last-minute leg injury, Samarth Jurel had to quit, bringing the number down to 12.

Eliminated Contestants

Shilpa Shinde was the first to be eliminated after failing a task. Following her, Aditi Sharma and Aashish Mehrotra were also eliminated. Asim Riaz is no longer in the race after a major showdown with co-contestants Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, and host Rohit Shetty led to his exit.

🚨 After Shilpa Shinde and Aditi Sharma, the latest contestant to gets eliminated is Aashish Mehrotra from the #KhatronKeKhiladi14 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 18, 2024

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Top 8 Contestants

With these eliminations, only eight contestants remain:

Krishna Shroff Sumona Chakravarti Gashmeer Mahajani Abhishek Kumar Niyati Fatnani Karan Veer Mehra Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia Shalin Bhanot

Fans are eagerly waiting to see if the makers will introduce any wildcard contestants or other surprises like they did last year.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.