Here are some famous cricketers who either dropped out early or never went to college because they chose to follow their passion for cricket

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 20th July 2025 3:57 pm IST
Hyderabad: Not every success story begins in a classroom. For some, it starts on a cricket pitch with nothing but a dream and a bat in hand. While education is important, these cricketers proved that talent, hard work, and dedication can also lead to greatness.

Here are some famous cricketers who either dropped out early or never went to college because they chose to follow their passion for cricket.

Indian Cricketers Skipped College for Cricket 

1. MS Dhoni

Dhoni joined a commerce course but couldn’t complete it. He worked in the Railways before cricket changed his life forever.

2. Shubman Gill

Gill stopped studying after Class 10. His family moved to Mohali to help him train better, and now he is one of India’s brightest young players.

3. Rahul Dravid

Dravid had the option to do an MBA but chose cricket. That decision made him “The Wall” of Indian cricket.

4. Hardik Pandya 

Hardik left school after Class 9 because of financial problems. With support from his family, he worked hard and became a top all-rounder.

5. Virat Kohli 

After finishing school, Kohli focused only on cricket. He quickly rose through the ranks and became one of India’s most successful captains.

6. Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev quit college midway to play cricket full-time. His decision led India to its first World Cup win in 1983.

7. Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin left school at 16 to play for India. His unmatched records speak for his dedication.

8. Shikhar Dhawan 

Dhawan completed school but didn’t attend college. He focused on cricket and made a name with his aggressive batting.

