Top 8 richest comedians of India: Kapil to Bharti, see net worth

Hyderabad: Depression among people has most rapidly increased since the past decade and there are various causes for it. People usually try different methods to get rid of anxiety and depression and watching comedians is one among them. Comedians help people to forget worries and like actors, several comedians enjoy huge fan bases in India.

Along with popularity, they have also amassed great wealth through their work in TV shows, movies, live events, and brand endorsements. From Kapil Sharma to Bharti Singh, many comedians in India have made it big in the industry and have a net worth that many would envy. In this article, we will take a look at some of the richest comedians in India and their estimated net worth.

Top Richest Comedians Of India

1. Johnny Lever

The popular actor and veteran comedian Johnny Lever acted in many films. He has been entertaining people on the big screen for over 3 decades now. The actor’s net worth is Rs 277 crore, according to multiple reports.

2. Kapil Sharma

India’s top popular comedian Kapil Sharma is one of the richest actor-comedians of India. He is the host of India’s most loved comedy show, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ which airs on Sony TV. He also acted as the lead actor in the two Bollywood films. Kapil Sharma’s net worth is estimated at Rs 280 crore.

3. Rajpal Naurang Yadav

One of the top actors, Rajpal Naurang Yadav has entertained people on big screens. He acted in various Hindi films and short clips featuring his comedy roles are widely shared on Instagram. His net worth is reportedly Rs 50 crore.

4. Ali Asgar

The 52 year old actor and stand-up comedian of India Ali Asgar appeared in many Indian TV serials and movies. He is also known for his role as ‘Dadi’ in’ The Kapil Sharma Show’. According to the reports, the actor-comedian’s estimated net worth is Rs 34 crore.

5. Kiku Sharda

Kiku Sharda is one of the most popular comedians in India. He has appeared in several movies and comedy shows. He was one of the popular faces of the ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. According to the reports, Kiku Sharda’s net worth is Rs 33 crore.

6. Krushna Abhishek

Govinda’s nephew Abhishek Sharma is one of the most sought-after comedians in India. He is commonly known by his screen name Krushna Abhishek. He has appeared in various Hindi movies also. His net worth is reportedly Rs 30 crore.

7. Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh is an Indian comedian who has participated in various reality shows. She has also acted in several movies. Her net worth is Rs 23 crore.

8. Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover rose to fame after appearing in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. He has also entered in Bollywood now and acted in various movies. His net worth is Rs 21 crore.