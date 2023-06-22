Top 8 things to do near Charminar for an unforgettable visit

If you’re planning a visit to Hyderabad, Charminar is an iconic monument that should be on the top of your must-visit list. Constructed in 1591 by Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah, the fifth ruler of the Qutb Shahi Dynasty, this magnificent structure is not only a symbol of the city’s rich history but also a major tourist attraction.

As you explore Charminar and its surroundings, there are plenty of things to see and do that will enhance your experience and give you a deeper insight into the vibrant culture of Hyderabad.

In this travel guide, we will take you through the various activities and attractions near Charminar, ensuring you make the most of your visit to this enchanting destination.

Things to do near Charminar

1. Shopping at Laad Bazaar

Also known as Choodi Bazaar, Laad Bazaar is located on the main road which branch out from Charminar. The market is famous for bangles, silverware, attar or perfumes, sarees, and handwoven materials of silk, cotton, brocade, velvet and gold embroidered fabrics, among others. So if you are trying to appease your inner shopaholic this is the perfect place for you.

2. Pearl Market

The city is considered as the main pearl trading centre in India. The monument is surrounded by several pearl shops where you can find different jewellery items, like pearl earrings, necklaces and rings made with exquisite craftsmanship. These pearls are the best souvenir that you can buy for your close ones. Just make sure that you visit government-approved shops in the area.

3. Irani Chai at Nimrah Cafe and Bakery

The cafe is one of the oldest in the city which serves the infamous Irani Chai. Launched in 1993, the cafe opens its doors at 4 am and is filled with chai lovers till 11 pm. Pair your chai with Nizam’s favourite Osmania biscuits here.

4. Have a real taste of Hyderabadi Cuisine

Hotel Shadab and Hotel Nayaab are just walking distance from the landmark. Opened in 1953 and 1986 respectively, the restaurants are landmarks in themselves. Tourists and locals queue outside Hotel Naayab from 4 am to have their special breakfast which includes paya-naan, keema-roti and Khichdi-Khatta. If you’re a foodie then you absolutely cannot miss Hyderabadi biryani and Hotel Shahdab should be your one pitstop. Their mutton biryani is a must-have.

5. Explore the streets of the Old City

After filling your stomach with scrumptious food, it’s time for you to take a walk around the streets of the old city. The buildings are still preserved in their original form, which takes you right back in time. And if you start exploring the small galis of the market you might also end up finding a haveli or two.

Other Monuments To Visit Near Charminar

After you are done with the list of things above near Charminar, you can take an auto and visit other monuments that are in close vicinity of the landmark. Here’s a list of monuments that are under 3 km from Charminar.

1. Chowmahallah Palace (1.7 km)

The Palace of Nizams gives you a glimpse of their private and public lives. Do not miss their car collection which includes vintage cars and bikes including the 1912 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost, which was custom-made for Mahboob Ali Pasha, the Sixth Nizam of Hyderabad in 1911.

2. The Nizam’s Museum (1.6 km)

Located inside the Purani Haveli, the museum is an exhibition of the souvenirs, gifts and mementoes presented to the last Nizam on the occasion of the silver jubilee celebrations in 1937.

3. Salar Jung Museum (2.9 km)

The third largest museum in India is famous for its biggest one-man collection of antiques which was originally a private art collection of the Salar Jung family. The collection has exhibits from all around the world, including the famous musical clock.

Hope you enjoy your time around Charminar and learn more about the history of the city.