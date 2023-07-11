Top 9 trekking spots near Hyderabad to visit this Monsoon

If you are sick of the chaos of the city and are looking for a soul-healing experience, a trek is a perfect activity. The beautiful views, mountains, and greenery can help you forget all the woes of your life. And you don’t have to travel very far to discover fantastic trails for trekking and hiking.

There are numerous hidden gems nestled in and around the area, offering lush green forests to explore. With the monsoon season in full swing, it presents the ideal time of the year to embark on these adventures and explore the beauty of these locations.

Here is a list of places you can visit to go trekking near Hyderabad in Monsoon 2023.

Destinations within 100 kilometers of Hyderabad.

1. Bhongir Fort (Bhongir 47.9 km)

The fort is not only an ideal spot for trekking in Hyderabad but also an important historic site. So if you want to trek surrounded by history and greenery then this is the perfect site for you. The best time to visit the place is between June and August.

2. Ananthagiri Hills (Vikarabad 81.9 km)

Ananthagiri hills located in Vikarabad are a popular place for trekking camps in Hyderabad. It is also where the Musi river originates — a tributary of the Krishna River that flows through Hyderabad.

Ananthagiri Hills offers two trekking trails. The first trail commences from the Sri Anantha Padmanabhaswamy Temple itself, while the second trail begins just a short distance, approximately half a kilometer, away from the temple. These trails provide ample opportunities to immerse oneself in the scenic beauty of Ananthagiri Hills while indulging in an adventurous trekking experience.

3. Narsapur Forest (Narsapur Village 53 km)

If you are more of a forest lover than a trekker then this is the best place for you. Several animals also reside in the forest area. There is also a small lake amidst the forest, where you’ll find trekkers chilling.

4. Gunrock Hills (Secunderabad 13.7 km)

If you are looking to go for a trek within 20km then the Gunrock Hills are the perfect place for you. The hills are surrounded by Boulders which create a rough terrain that is ideal for a trek. You can also visit the Gunrock Cantonment which is situated at the top of the hills.

5. Forest Trek Park (ORR Hyderabad 19 km)

If you are looking for a pocket-friendly destination then Forest Trek Park is the ideal place for you. The park is situated on ORR’s service road between Narsingi Junction and Telangana Police Service Academy. The park has a picturesque view with a lot of peacocks.

Destinations near Hyderabad: 100-200 kilometers

1. Mallella Thritham (Nagarkurnool 121.5 km)

This hidden spot is situated in the heart of the Nallamala forest. You can witness the beauty of the forest as well as the serenity of a waterfall. This is a slightly longer trek through the dense forest, so visit this place at your own risk.

2. Khilla Ghanpur (Ghanpur 117.8 km)

If you are not an ardent trekker and are looking for an easier trek we have got a place for you too. The 2-3 km trek will lead you to the Ghanpur fort, several temples, and some shady caves. Visit this destination to beat the heat in the summer, you might also get a chance to swim in the freshwater lakes.

3. Koilsagar Dam and Koilkonda Fort (Mahabubnagar 104.7 km)

This might be one of the most difficult treks around Hyderabad. While trekking in this area you will encounter many streams and also have a lot of steps. If you still have some life left in you, you can extend your trek to the Koilsagar Dam which is 10 km away from the fort. This is an ideal winter trek where you can take a nice warm sunbath.

4. Chincholi Forest (Gottamgotta 139.9 km)

If you are looking for a serene walk in the forest then the Chincholi Forest Trek is perfect for you. The trek is bordered by dense forest and is a great place to birdwatch as well. You can also encounter some rare animals. You can also visit the Chincholi Fort or camp near the Chandrampalli Dam. July to October makes the ideal time to visit the forest.

So pack your bags, lace up your boots, and set out to experience the joy of trekking near Hyderabad in the enchanting monsoon of 2023!