TOP actress quits Jee Le Zaraa. Is it Alia, Priyanka, or Katrina?

Mumbai: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was one of Excel Entertainment’s biggest hits. The film is about three friends who face their fears and unresolved feelings in the garb of a bachelor’s trip. The production house is all set to produce a film on similar lines but with a girl gang. This Farhan Akhtar directorial is going to change the face of all your bestie trips for the next few decades.

The film was announced last year, with the cast which included A-list actresses, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Director Farhan Akhtar had already started with the pre-production but the schedule of the film kept getting postponed for various reasons and now finally one of the cast members left the film.

Yes, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has officially left the project. This shocking news was revealed by the Twitter handle MoviefiedBolly. There were rumors surrounding the project that the shoot kept getting postponed as the leads had a jam-packed schedule. It got further delayed because of Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy.

According to the latest reports, the makers are now looking for a new lead to replace the Sky is Pink actress. Anushka Sharma who has already worked with the crew on Dil Dhadakne Do, is being considered along with Shershaah actress Kiara Advani.

Due to the delays, the producers of the film are disappointed. Farhan Akhtar has also started working on a project with Aamir Khan’s production, which means the fans will have to wait for a long time to watch this road trip chick flick. There are rumours that the film might also get shelved due to the production not moving forward.