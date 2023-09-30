Top destinations in India to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti

New Delhi: Gandhi Jayanti is a day set aside to celebrate and remember Mahatma Gandhi’s life and teachings. On this day, people across the country pay tribute to Gandhi’s message of nonviolence, simplicity, and sacrifice. Some of the best places to visit in India on Gandhi Jayanti are listed below:

Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad

The Sabarmati Ashram, a tranquil retreat by the river, is located in the center of Ahmedabad. It was Mahatma Gandhi’s home before becoming a museum and educational retreat. One cannot help but feel a strong connection to the spirit of the Indian freedom movement when visiting the ashram on Gandhi Jayanti.

Mani Bhavan, Mumbai

Mani Bhavan, which is situated amidst Mumbai’s busy streets, acts as a silent observer of Gandhi’s influential tactics and movements. His time in Mumbai is best encapsulated by the residence that has been turned into a museum. You should go there if you want to grasp the intricacies of the Mahatma’s life in an urban environment.

Gandhi Memorial Museum, Madurai

Travelling south to Madurai, you can visit the Gandhi Memorial Museum, which presents a thorough account of India’s struggle for freedom. The dhoti on display, which is marked with the Mahatma’s blood from his murder, serves as a solemn reminder of the price paid for freedom.

Raj Ghat, Delhi

Gandhi’s cremation took place at the Raj Ghat, which is now a national shrine. People congregate here during Gandhi Jayanti to pay their respects, present flowers and give prayers. On this day, the President and Prime Minister of India also go to Raj Ghat to honour the Father of the Nation.

Dandi, Gujarat

Gandhi’s legendary ‘Salt March’ took place in the seaside village of Dandi, and it is because of this event that Dandi will always be remembered. When one comes here, one can almost imagine the march of steadfast opponents of the British salt tax.

Gandhi Teerth, Jalgaon

Gandhi Teerth in Jalgaon is the place to go if you’re interested in learning more about Mahatma Gandhi’s life in-depth and academically. It acts as a hub for philosophical inquiry and discussion on a global scale.