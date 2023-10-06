Top five largest economies in the world: Where is India likely to stand by 2028?

India likely to surpass the United States to become the second-largest economy globally by 2075.

Representative Image

India, currently among the top five largest economies in the world, is poised for further improvement in the near future.

Currently, the list is led by the United States of America. The complete list is as follows:

  1. USA
  2. China
  3. Japan
  4. Germany
  5. India

India likely to become second largest economy by 2075

According to projections from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India is expected to become the third-largest economy in the world by 2028. India is also expected to ascend to the position of the world’s second-largest economy by 2075.

A few months ago, the banking giant Goldman Sachs made a prediction that India would surpass the United States to become the second-largest economy globally by 2075.

Goldman Sachs also forecasted that by 2075, China would top the list of the largest economies across the globe. In a surprising twist, they mentioned that Pakistan, a country grappling with financial challenges, would become the sixth-largest economy in the world by 2075.

Trend in list of top five largest economies in the world

Trends in the list of the world’s top five largest economies have shown that since 1980, the United States of America has consistently held the top position.

Germany and Japan have also remained on the list since 1980, although their positions have changed, while the other two spots on the list have been occupied by various countries.

198019902000201020202023202820502075
USAUSAUSAUSAUSAUSAUSAChinaChina
Soviet UnionJapanJapanChinaChinaChinaChinaUSAIndia
JapanSoviet UnionGermanyJapanJapanJapanIndiaIndiaUSA
West GermanyWest GermanyUKGermanyGermanyGermanyJapanIndonesiaIndonesia
FranceFranceFranceFranceUKIndiaGermanyBrazilNigeria

It remains to be seen which countries, in the future, will be able to occupy the spots in the list of the top five largest economies in the world.

