List of top 30 Muslim majority countries in the world

India has over 10 percent of the Muslim population in the world.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th October 2023 2:39 pm IST
Muslim countries in the world
Representative image

Out of the total 195 countries in the world, there are over 30 countries where at least 70 percent of the population is Muslim. The list is topped by Mauritania, a country in Africa.

In Mauritania, a country bordered by the Atlantic Ocean, Western Sahara, Algeria, Mali, and Senegal, 99.9 percent of the population is Muslim, and the rest are Christians.

Over 97 percent of Saudi Arabia, a country that has the holy cities of Makkah and Madina, consists of Muslims.

Following is the list of top 30 Muslim majority countries in the world:

  1. Mauritania: 99.9%
  2. Somalia: 99.8%
  3. Tunisia: 99.8%
  4. Afghanistan: 99.6%
  5. Iran: 99.4%
  6. Turkey: 99.2%
  7. Yemen: 99.1%
  8. Algeria: 99%
  9. Morocco: 99%
  10. Maldives: 98.4%
  11. Niger: 98.3%
  12. Palestine: 97.5%
  13. Jordan: 97.2%
  14. Saudi Arabia: 97.1%
  15. Sudan: 97%
  16. Libya: 97%
  17. Azerbaijan: 96.9%
  18. Tajikistan: 96.7%
  19. Pakistan: 96.5%
  20. Uzbekistan: 96.5%
  21. Iraq: 95.7%
  22. Syria: 93%
  23. Egypt: 92.3%
  24. Bangladesh: 90.4%
  25. Indonesia: 87.2%
  26. Kyrgyzstan: 80%
  27. Qatar: 77%
  28. UAE: 76%
  29. Kuwait: 74%
  30. Kazakhstan: 70%

List of top 10 countries in the world by Muslim population

The list of the top 10 countries in the world by Muslim population is topped by Indonesia, as it has the highest number of Muslims globally. India, where they are a minority, has the third-largest number of Muslims in the world.

Following is the list of the top 10 countries by Muslim population:

  1. Indonesia
  2. Pakistan
  3. India
  4. Bangladesh
  5. Nigeria
  6. Egypt
  7. Iran
  8. Turkey
  9. Algeria
  10. Sudan.

Muslims in India

In India, 14.2 percent of the country’s population is Muslim. The country has 10.9 percent of the Muslim population in the world.

Muslims represent a majority of the local population in Lakshadweep and Jammu and Kashmir.

About 47 percent of the entire Muslim population of the country resides in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Bihar.

