Top Indian planners to attend Shangri-La Muscat Wedding Fair

Shangri-La Muscat, the ultimate wedding destination for couples in Oman, is set to host its highly anticipated wedding fair for the first time in seven years, scheduled from Friday, October 18 to Saturday, October 19.

During two open days, ‘Love, Shangri-La: A Muscat Wedding Showcase’ will feature the resort’s diverse venues, luxurious services, customized packages, and top-tier amenities.

Shangri-La Muscat has invited top Indian wedding planners to showcase its beautiful locations and wedding set-ups, as well as meet with Gulf region stakeholders.

The following Indian planners were invited, such as Millenium Events, KKings Events, Shadi N Vogue, Shubh Muhurat Luxury Weddings, Mpire Weddings, Discovery Events, The Doli Diary, Ziel Events & Experiences, Kraafted Events, and Swaaha Weddings & Experiences.

“We are excited to showcase our bespoke services and stunning venues to families, couples, and key industry players. By bringing top Indian planners to the event, we aim to attract more Indian weddings from India, a significant luxury destination wedding market. The event will also introduce a pool of seasoned experts of Oman, who are well-versed in flawlessly executing Indian weddings,” said Philippe Kronberg, Resort General Manager of Shangri-La Muscat.

He added that the fair will showcase Shangri-La Muscat’s ability to turn nuptial dreams into reality, amidst the stunning Gulf of Oman backdrop.

Love, Shangri-La: A Muscat Wedding Showcase

The exclusive event features event planners, wedding stylists, fashion designers, and makeup artists, offering couples an immersive experience in luxurious venues at Shangri-La Muscat.

Attendees can meet top event vendors, learn about industry trends, and participate in interactive workshops led by industry professionals.

They will also taste light bites as the resort’s expert chefs—representing 22 different countries—present selections of their signature dishes that can serve as an inspiration for menus.

The resort is offering special packages for planners during the fair, including room rates, upgrades, and personalized welcomes for large groups.