Top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist killed in encounter in Kashmir

Srinagar: A most wanted terrorist belonging to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed on Tuesday, September 29, in an encounter with the Rashtriya Rifles in the higher reaches of Budgam district in central Kashmir, security officials said.

While Kashmir-based Chinar Corps did not reveal the identity of the slain terrorist, officials identified him as Sulaiman Shah alias ‘Musa’.

The Army tweeted that along with other security forces, it launched an operation in the general area of Korag, Yousmarg, in central Kashmir.

“Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity, and upon being challenged, the terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was neutralised,” it said.

While the operation was still in progress, officials said ‘Musa’ was neutralised in the remote forest area of Dudhpathri during the gunfight.

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Musa, who was wanted for his involvement in several attacks on both sides of the Pir Panjal range over the past many years, had escaped an encounter in the Yousmarg hills early this month, the officials said.

His close confidant Yasir was killed in that encounter on September 5.

The killing of Musa is being considered the biggest setback for the LeT operating in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

Further details are awaited.