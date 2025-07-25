Top Maoist carrying Rs 50 lakh reward arrested by Miyapur police

Hyderabad: A top Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh was arrested by Miyapur police from New Hafeezpet in Hyderabad on Friday, July 25, based on credible information.

The apprehended Maoist Sri Vidya hails from Tirumalapuram village of Pedda Kothapally mandal in Nagarkurnool district, and had joined the banned Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) People’s War Group (PWG) in 1992 after completing her BTech degree from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad.

Later joined in the banned CPI (Maoist) party in 2006.

Her father is a retired teacher and she has two brothers and a sister. Her brother Narla Ravi Sharma was arrested in 2009 and her sister Narla Sridevi worked in the CPI (Maoist) party.

She married Takkallapally Vasudeva Rao alias Ashanna, who is a state committee member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), who was the prime accused in the assassination of Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Chadalavada Umesh Chandra on September 4, 1999, and in the Alipiri bomb blast incident aimed at assassinating the then chief minister of the undivided Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu on October 1, 2003.

According to the police, she promoted the ideology of the Maoist party among the innocent tribal children/youth at Vishakapatnam, Malkangiri and Koraput districts, due to which many innocent children/youth from aadivasi community from Narayanpur, Kanker, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Sukuma districts of Chhattisgarh joined the Maoist revolutionary movement.

She was promoted to the position of Area Committee Member (ACM), Divisional Committee Member (DCM), and State Committee Member (SCM).

She was also involved in a criminal conspiracy case reported at the LB Nagar Police Station in the year 2019.