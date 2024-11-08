Top paid star Samantha’s reported salary for Citadel: Honey Bunny

Mumbai: The Indian adaptation of Citadel, titled Citadel: Honey Bunny, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and the hype is real! Directed by Raj & DK, the series has quickly become the talk of the town. Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, this spy-action thriller promises high-stakes drama and has fans eagerly tuning in.

But besides the thrilling storyline, what’s really making headlines is Samantha’s role — and the hefty paycheck she earned for it.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Huge Paycheck

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is no stranger to the spotlight. Known for her dynamic roles and strong screen presence, she has earned a massive fan following. In Citadel: Honey Bunny, Samantha brings a fresh and fierce energy to the series, which has already started receiving praise online. But her acting isn’t the only thing drawing attention — her remuneration has become a hot topic too.

Reports reveal that Samantha was paid an impressive Rs. 10 crores for her role in Citadel: Honey Bunny. This paycheck places her among the highest-paid actresses in Indian web series, underlining her growing popularity and demand in the industry.

Samantha’s casting in Citadel: Honey Bunny has undoubtedly raised the stakes, and her performance is already being called one of her best. Following her hit song “Oo Antava” from Pushpa, which brought her Rs. 5 crores, her new role shows her growth as an actress willing to take on complex characters.