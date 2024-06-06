TOP popular contestant’s journey ENDS in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th June 2024 12:58 pm IST
Asim Riaz back on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, photo goes viral
Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants (Image Source: X)

Mumbai: Fans of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 have been eagerly following updates from the sets in Romania. With the show’s premiere just a month away, recent developments have stirred up quite a buzz.

The latest hot topic is Asim Riaz’s status on the show. Rumors have been circulating about his elimination after a major altercation with Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, and host Rohit Shetty.

Initially, fans were confused when pictures of Asim with other contestants surfaced online, leading many to believe he was still part of the show.

However, a reliable social media page, Bigg Boss Tak, has now confirmed that Asim Riaz has indeed been evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The viral photo was an old one from the beginning of the shoot.

Asim, who many fans hoped would reach the finale and possibly win, has officially ended his journey on the show. His unexpected elimination has left fans disappointed and wondering if he should be brought back soon. What’s your take on his eviction? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

