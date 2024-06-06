TOP popular contestant’s journey ENDS in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Mumbai: Fans of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 have been eagerly following updates from the sets in Romania. With the show’s premiere just a month away, recent developments have stirred up quite a buzz.

The latest hot topic is Asim Riaz’s status on the show. Rumors have been circulating about his elimination after a major altercation with Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, and host Rohit Shetty.

Initially, fans were confused when pictures of Asim with other contestants surfaced online, leading many to believe he was still part of the show.

However, a reliable social media page, Bigg Boss Tak, has now confirmed that Asim Riaz has indeed been evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The viral photo was an old one from the beginning of the shoot.

This is an old picture. Asim Riaz is evicted from the show. #KhatronKeKhiladi14 pic.twitter.com/6tVlcAi5Yu — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 5, 2024

Asim, who many fans hoped would reach the finale and possibly win, has officially ended his journey on the show. His unexpected elimination has left fans disappointed and wondering if he should be brought back soon. What’s your take on his eviction? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.